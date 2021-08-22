Estate Counselors LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.26. 1,120,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,722. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.65. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

