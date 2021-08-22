Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Wingstop makes up 1.6% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 6.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at $1,993,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 8.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at $4,546,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $62,146.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wingstop stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.18. 194,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,245. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.32. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $177.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.29.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 62.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.03 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 target price on Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.59.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

