Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,391 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST traded up $4.73 on Friday, hitting $458.99. 1,911,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $416.05. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $460.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.