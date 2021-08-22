Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Increased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.96. The company had a trading volume of 75,948,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,566,236. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $155.50 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $429.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.74.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.30.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

