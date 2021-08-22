UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Cut by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,096 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.7% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $198,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,830 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $52,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,026 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $2,205,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 19,248 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $429.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.27. The stock has a market cap of $405.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

