BHK Investment Advisors LLC Has $415,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Intel by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 33,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 23,543 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.01. 25,728,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,340,654. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.08. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

