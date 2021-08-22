Estate Counselors LLC Buys 20,560 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 119,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 72,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

Shares of TOTL stock remained flat at $$48.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 143,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,759. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.43. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.