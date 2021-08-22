Estate Counselors LLC Has $8.19 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $8,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 291.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 206.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 14,833 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 175,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 26,736 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $93.67. 213,347 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.84.

