The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to announce earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. The Shyft Group posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHYF. Raymond James increased their target price on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on The Shyft Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 191,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,111. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,919,454.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,411,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

