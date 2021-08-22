Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.

BNDSF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of BNDSF remained flat at $$0.68 on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,592. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.68.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

