Pluton (PLU) Price Hits $5.42 on Major Exchanges

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Pluton coin can now be bought for about $5.42 or 0.00011132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pluton has a total market cap of $4.62 million and $145,874.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pluton has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00056083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.79 or 0.00806592 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00047572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00101796 BTC.

Pluton Coin Profile

PLU is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pluton’s official website is plutus.it

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Buying and Selling Pluton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

