Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $218,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.52. 653,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,558. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

