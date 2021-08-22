5,103 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,103 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 733.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,221 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,974,000 after acquiring an additional 275,622 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 101,523 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 39,277 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,147 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.23.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.
Uber Technologies Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
See Also: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.