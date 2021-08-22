The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $384.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $335.64.

EL traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $330.18. 958,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a PE ratio of 88.05, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.12. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $200.56 and a 1 year high of $336.55.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

