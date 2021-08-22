The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 3.9% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after buying an additional 147,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.12. 6,239,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,820,940. The company has a market capitalization of $318.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.08, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.77. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

