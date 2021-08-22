Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,130 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,555 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,130 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.6% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $44,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $126.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.50. The firm has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

