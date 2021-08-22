RPG Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bank of America by 5.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,352,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,630 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,414,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,012,227. The company has a market capitalization of $339.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.86. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

