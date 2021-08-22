Prudent Man Advisors LLC Raises Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 17,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,364,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,366,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,382 shares of company stock valued at $12,945,124 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.15. 1,982,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,321. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $122.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

