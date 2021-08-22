CWA Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 319.6% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,965,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,883,000 after buying an additional 7,590,442 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 130,472.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,550,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545,203 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 3,005.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,224,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055,800 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the first quarter valued at $184,183,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,940,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,775 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WORK remained flat at $$45.20 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.80. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

In related news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 109,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $4,837,175.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,202,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,221,366.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $120,734.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 311,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,795,582.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,860 shares of company stock worth $7,431,241 over the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

