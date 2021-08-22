Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,662 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,581,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,223 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,811,048,000 after purchasing an additional 710,318 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after buying an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,982,000 after buying an additional 3,867,546 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.22. The company had a trading volume of 21,876,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,370,771. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $245.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $58.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

