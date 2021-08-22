Absher Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,377 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 112,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 67,477 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,783,000 after acquiring an additional 44,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,876,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,370,771. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $58.33. The company has a market cap of $245.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

