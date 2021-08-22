Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 71 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after purchasing an additional 249,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,925,000 after acquiring an additional 141,226 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,112 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,267,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,321,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,593,000 after buying an additional 41,552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $241.05. 396,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,654. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $244.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

