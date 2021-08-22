Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.0% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 21,772 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.7% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 926,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,778,000 after buying an additional 374,134 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.05. 706,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,032. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $94.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

