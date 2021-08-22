Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $653,000 Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXG. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth approximately $17,880,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXG. Citigroup reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.22.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $797,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 386,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,640,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $57,093.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,903 shares of company stock worth $15,813,122. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.72. The stock had a trading volume of 343,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,877. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.45 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.41.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

