Fivebalance (FBN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $89,177.31

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Fivebalance has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Fivebalance coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Fivebalance has a market cap of $89,177.31 and $1,442.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00056167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.48 or 0.00808812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00047764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00101942 BTC.

Fivebalance is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,098,280,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,481,026 coins. The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com . The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance . Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fivebalance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fivebalance using one of the exchanges listed above.

