Eminer (EM) Trading Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Eminer has a market capitalization of $8.05 million and $788,985.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eminer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Eminer has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00056167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.48 or 0.00808812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00047764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00101942 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

Eminer is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Eminer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

