freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €22.02 ($25.91).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) price objective on freenet in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on freenet in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

FNTN stock traded up €0.27 ($0.32) on Tuesday, reaching €21.01 ($24.72). 398,495 shares of the company traded hands. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a one year high of €32.92 ($38.73). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.46.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

