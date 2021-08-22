IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $643.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $682.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,045. The stock has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $347.54 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $658.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,720 shares of company stock worth $33,313,426 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

