Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.19.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $143.70. 2,996,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,800,777. The company has a market cap of $88.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $2,090,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,616,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $340,848.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,424,795.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,622,695 shares of company stock worth $526,362,343 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,429,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,682,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2,386.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

