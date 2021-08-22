SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Boosted by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 5.1% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,188,000 after purchasing an additional 519,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,154,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,888,466. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.