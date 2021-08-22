Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Prologis by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,488,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,618. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.34. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $134.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

