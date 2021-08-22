CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 13,897 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,897 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,941,171.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,148,442 shares of company stock worth $190,415,254 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.30. 2,040,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,925. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $117.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.64.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

