Peterson Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,022 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal stock opened at $272.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,397,989 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

