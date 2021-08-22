Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $18.04 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.4% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $18,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 19.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 670,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after purchasing an additional 48,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 13.4% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KO. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $56.64. 10,543,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,844,205. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $46.97 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $244.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

