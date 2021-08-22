BCM Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BCM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,263 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.4% of BCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,028,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 19,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,617,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

Shares of COST stock traded up $4.73 on Friday, hitting $458.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,937. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $460.62. The firm has a market cap of $202.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.05.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

