CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $20.56 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,684 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for approximately 1.7% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of Fastenal worth $20,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fastenal by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $881,616.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,109.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,641,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,946. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

