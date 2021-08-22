CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 243,591 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,591 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cameco worth $11,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 86.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,123,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Cameco by 13.5% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

CCJ traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,156,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,205,609. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. Research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

