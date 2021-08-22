172 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Bought by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

Shares of RYH traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $313.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,281. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.64. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $224.33 and a 52 week high of $315.68.

