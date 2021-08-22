CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the quarter. FTI Consulting comprises about 1.2% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $15,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,658,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,785,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,383,000 after purchasing an additional 874,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 860,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,505,000 after purchasing an additional 506,972 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 909,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after purchasing an additional 478,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,506,000 after purchasing an additional 239,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FCN stock traded down $1.80 on Friday, reaching $143.08. 156,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,264. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.48.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

