DSLA Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $48.66 Million (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. DSLA Protocol has a total market capitalization of $48.66 million and $3.62 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00056264 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003273 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014812 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.64 or 0.00809840 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00047725 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00102219 BTC.
DSLA Protocol Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “
DSLA Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
