Insider Selling: Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.68, for a total value of C$634,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,456 shares in the company, valued at C$3,150,422.08.

Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.92, for a total value of C$596,000.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.61, for a total value of C$630,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total value of C$487,600.00.

WDO traded down C$0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 337,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,662. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.22. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a one year low of C$7.78 and a one year high of C$14.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDO shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Pi Financial raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Desjardins cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wesdome Gold Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.56.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

