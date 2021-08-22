Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Patrick Charles Evans Purchases 50,000 Shares

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Patrick Charles Evans acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$19,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 932,823 shares in the company, valued at C$369,397.91.

CVE:MRZ traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.36. 21,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,882. The firm has a market cap of C$19.12 million and a PE ratio of -2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.34 and a 52 week high of C$0.69.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

