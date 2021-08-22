InsurAce (INSUR) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.64 Million

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00003942 BTC on exchanges. InsurAce has a total market cap of $21.64 million and $1.54 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, InsurAce has traded up 17.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00055833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00130288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.81 or 0.00157629 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,781.18 or 1.00103494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $445.81 or 0.00914848 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.09 or 0.06616122 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.?a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

