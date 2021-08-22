Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €157.69 ($185.52).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DB1 shares. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock traded up €0.95 ($1.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €151.30 ($178.00). 286,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €144.93. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a fifty-two week high of €160.60 ($188.94).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

