Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 22,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $623,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $32,767.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,384 shares of company stock valued at $9,352,435. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alector by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Alector by 116,307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 15,120 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alector by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 38,185 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alector by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 77,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 46,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALEC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,657. Alector has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Alector will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alector

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

