Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given “Sell” Rating at KeyCorp

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BBBY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

NASDAQ:BBBY traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.58. 1,786,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,736,908. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.87. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

