Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 2,499 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,759,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,137,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,225,000 after acquiring an additional 304,136 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,913,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,991,000 after acquiring an additional 271,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,422,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,897,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,467. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.74. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

