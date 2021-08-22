Barrington Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATGE traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.94. 468,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,247. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $9,000,265.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $29,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,396,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,144 shares of company stock worth $14,917,122. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.