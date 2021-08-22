Barrington Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.12% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NYSE ATGE traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.94. 468,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,247. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $43.85.
In related news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $9,000,265.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $29,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,396,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,144 shares of company stock worth $14,917,122. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.
Featured Story: Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.