Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Invests $75,000 in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

VCR traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $310.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,233. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.40. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $221.60 and a twelve month high of $323.16.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.