Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $584,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $75.10. The company had a trading volume of 814,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,921. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $77.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.02.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

